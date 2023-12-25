Ex-India player Parthiv Patel DISAGREES with Rahul Dravid naming KL Rahul as wicketkeeper for SA Tests

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has opined on KL Rahul being given the responsibility of gloves for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa. India coach Rahul Dravid confirmed in his press conference that Rahul, who was India's keeper in the ODI World Cup, will be keeping the gloves in the Tests as well.

Patel, who has played 25 Tests for India, said that the wicketkeeper should be someone who regularly keeps the gloves at the first-class level.

“India’s test match wicketkeeper should be someone who is keeping regularly in ranji trophy or first class cricket….#imho #INDvSA #IndianCricket,” Patel wrote on his official X account. Have a look at the post below: india’s test match wicketkeeper should be someone who is keeping regularly in ranji trophy or first class cricket….#imho #INDvSA #IndianCricket — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 24, 2023 × Rahul is the frontrunner for the job behind the wickets after Ishan Kishan recently withdrew from the series citing mental fatigue.

"I see it as an exciting challenge and an opportunity for him (Rahul) to certainly do something different," Dravid said.

"With Ishan [Kishan] not being available, the opportunity came up. We have a couple of keepers we can choose from. Rahul is certainly one. We have had this discussion with him, we've discussed this with him.

"You know, he is very confident, he is very keen on giving it a go. We do understand that it's probably something he has not done as often. He has been doing it regularly in 50-over cricket. So that's certainly tough, you know, to play 50 overs and then bat as well in a full day. That can take a lot out of your body," the head coach added.

"And let's see how he goes with the gloves. I mean, he has kept really well in one-day cricket. So just a question of now transferring that into red-ball cricket for longer," Dravid further said.