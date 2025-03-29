When the only England captain to have won an ODI World Cup throws suggestions into a bowl for the ECB to pick from, they do it. Eoin Morgan thinks the board has two options to choose for England’s white-ball captaincy, explaining all will depend on which direction they wish to move forward. Morgan handpicked Harry Brook and Ben Stokes as Buttler’s replacement as the ODI and T20I captain.

Advertisment

"I think there are a couple of options, and the options are dependent solely on the direction they want to take,” Morgan said in a chat with Sky Sports.

"I think it's imperative that you will always have a target in mind. With the recent form the side, particularly in white-ball cricket, has had, you can't go out and all of a sudden try and win absolutely everything. You need to paint a picture moving forward as to what you're driving all of your energy towards,” he continued.

Also read | IPL 2025: One year after Ahmedabad crowd booed Hardik Pandya, MI captain receives loudest cheer at toss – WATCH

Advertisment

England’s ODI cricket rose from the ashes of the 2015 ODI World Cup debacle to winning the next WC four years later at home, and Morgan was at the centre of things. However, after several years of domination in white-ball cricket, their ODI game finds itself in hot waters, with the ECB seeking a perfect leader to pull them out of this mud.

Though local media reported that the ECB was keen on approaching veteran batter Joe Root for the role, his outright refusal led to the onus falling on two cricketers. With Brook, the ECB can risk testing his leadership skills, but in a proven leader like Stokes, they can know he can get the job done.

Morgan, however, feels the ECB can find a way to make Stokes, doesn’t play white-ball cricket solely to maintain his fitness and prolong his Test career, the ‘flexible white-ball captain.

Advertisment

"I think a bit of a left-field call would be to ask Ben Stokes to consider the role, not necessarily on a full-time basis.

"You would have to create an environment where Ben would slip in and out seamlessly in preparation for big tournaments and then sit on the back burner and focus on Test match cricket until those big tournaments came up,” Morgan suggested.

Why Brook over Stokes?

Morgan offered another suggestion as to why Brook could answer all questions, saying if the board is looking at three to four years from now, Brook is the right choice.

"If you highlight something that's in three years, four years, somebody like Harry Brook would do a magnificent job," Morgan said. "He had the captaincy at the end of our summer last year against a really strong Australian side and I thought he was impressive.

"We know Harry Brook as this incredibly talented player that we're seeing grow and get better year on year, which is just a joy to watch. But the leadership role didn't seem to weigh on him,” he noted.

(With inputs from agencies)