Time is perhaps the greatest healer. One year after the Ahmedabad crowd booed the then-newly appointed Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik Pandya, the MI skipper received the loudest cheer at the toss during MI’s away IPL 2025 game against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Standing alongside GT captain and India teammate Shubman Gill, Pandya won the toss and elected to field first in MI’s second game this season.

Advertisment

Veteran cricketer-turned-broadcaster Ian Bishop called out the toss, and upon knowing that Pandya won it, the crowd cheered loudly.

Watch Video –

Advertisment

What happened last year?

Mumbai Indians shocked the cricket world after appointing all-rounder Hardik Pandya as new captain the past season. The decision to replace Rohit with Pandya as the franchise’s on-field skipper didn’t sit well among the MI fan base as they kept booing the side’s captain at every venue he played in IPL 2024, including at MI’s home ground at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also read | KL Rahul returns from paternity leave but DC sweat over Mukesh Kumar’s fitness for SRH tie

Advertisment

With plenty happening on the field and behind the scenes, considering the change in the leadership group, everything fell apart for the former five-time winners. As a result, Mumbai barely won anything, let alone at least reaching the Playoffs. In 14 contested matches, they prevailed in just four, finishing the season at the bottom of the points table.

However, with Pandya returning to the Indian colours and helping his national team end its ICC trophy drought with the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in the Americas, the fans that once turned on Pandya cheered the star cricketer during the team’s open bus parade in Mumbai.

Pandya then made headlines for his star performances in the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025, helping India win two ICC titles in as many years. His rise to the top changed people’s perception of him, with cheers following him everywhere he went.

GT vs MI in IPL 2025

Pandya won the toss and elected to field first, explaining his reasons behind it.

“We'll bowl first,” Pandya said at the toss.

“The simple reason is we don't know how the pitch will play, plus the dew factor. Only last year we played on black soil, otherwise, we have been playing on red soil.

“Last year, we had the game under wraps but couldn't finish it. The prep has been fantastic, the boys are excited, and we back each other, be there for each other. Very happy stage. I come back, and the others, we are keeping the options open. Always about playing good cricket, planning right and enjoying the game,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Pandya missed MI's tournament opener against CSK, which they lost by four wickets.

(With inputs from agencies)