Virat Kohli's involvement in Delhi Ranji Trophy match against Railways on Thursday (Jan 30) pulled more than 10,000 fans to Arun Jaitley stadium - a sight rarely seen in domestic matches. The entry was free for fans and they were waiting outside stadium gates from as early as 5 AM to watch their favorite local boy play.

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley also acknowledged the importance of fans coming to watch domestic cricket. Jaitely, while talking to WION's Jatin Verma at the stadium, called Virat Kohli's decision to play for Delhi a great moment.

"It is great for domestic cricket (Kohli turning up)," Jaitely said as around nearly 15,000 fans packed the Arun Jaitely stadium. "I also got request for passes which shows how big this game is," Jaitley added.

Not witnessed such scenes

“I have been involved in Delhi cricket for more than 30 years but I have not witnessed such scenes for a Ranji Trophy game. It just shows the Kohli’s popularity is unmatched," DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma told news agency PTI.

“What made it more challenging was that fans entering the stadium coincided with the VIP movement of PM Modi on the outside roads and as part of his strict security protocol and to maintain order, we were instructed by the police to open another stand for the public," he revealed.

While the DDCA had made all the arrangements for the safety of players and everyone else, a fan still breached security and ran onto the pitch to meet Kohli.

The fan, who came from the Gautam Gambhir stand as reported by WION's Jatin Verma from the stadium, ran towards Virat Kohli who was fielding in the slips. He went ahead and touched Kohli's feet before security arrived and took him away.