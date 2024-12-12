Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka batter Niroshan Dickwella’s three-year doping ban was lifted on Thursday (Dec 12) by Cricket Sri Lanka. Dickwella, suspended in August 2024 for three years by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA) will now be eligible to play in the Sri Lankan with key series ahead. He tested positive for a prohibited substance after a random doping test.

Dickwella ban lifted

After testing positive for a banned substance, the wicketkeeper-batter faced a three-year ban, with the right to appeal. Dickwella successfully appealed against the decision proving that he did not consume any prohibited substances during the "competition period" and that the substance used was not the performance-enhancing kind.

The lifting of the ban means Dickwella will be eligible for team selection, paving a way back into the side. He last represented the side in March 2023, missing out on a spot in the ODI World Cup and its qualifiers. His last international assignment was the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch in March 2023. He has played 54 Tests, 55 ODIs and 28 T20Is for Sri Lanka with 4841 runs in his international career.

Will Dickwella return for the New Zealand series?

After getting the ban overturned, Dickwella will be eyeing a place in the squad for the New Zealand series. The BlackCaps will play three T20Is and as many as ODIs, with the former kicking off the series. Bay Oval and Mount Maunganui will host the opening two T20Is on December 28 and 30 respectively. The three-match T20I series will conclude on January 2 at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

After the three T20I matches, both sides will lock horns across three ODI matches, which will be played in Wellington, Hamilton, and Auckland on January 5, 8, and 11.