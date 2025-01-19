Ace Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah is perhaps the best bowler of his generation, and the testament to that is his popularity beyond the cricket sphere. Chris Martin, the lead singer of the British global music band ‘Coldplay’, gave a shout-out to the Indian seamer during his recently held Mumbai concert, the video of which has won the internet.

Though music and cricket have a rich history, mentioning Coldplay and Bumrah in the same breath was not on the cards.

During Coldplay’s Mumbai concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Martin, during one of the final songs of the evening, mentioned Bumrah’s name, saying, "Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage."

After expressing his gratitude to the fans, Martin added, ‘He needs to bowl at me now.’

Bumrah’s mention sent the cricket and music fans into a frenzy; though they expected the ace Indian seamer to make a surprise appearance, which did not happen, Martin bringing up Bumrah’s name sparked a passionate cheer from the crowd.

Watch the Video –

Where is Bumrah?

The Indian quick Jasprit Bumrah is currently nursing a back injury he sustained during the final BGT Test against Australia Down Under. Though he bowled a bit before stumps on day one at the SCG, he left the field for regular test after throwing eight overs across two spells early on day two.

Bumrah played all five Tests, captaining India in two, out of which the visitors won one. He bowled over 150 overs across nine innings, picking 32 wickets – the most by an Indian bowler in one Test series in Australia.

Meanwhile, upon regular checkups, where at least he avoided any stress fracture on his back, Bumrah was advised five-week bed rest by the BCCI medical staff, ruling him out of the series decider in Sydney, which India lost, conceding the series (1-3). That, however, also put his participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in serious jeopardy.

Bumrah to play against ENG, in CT

The BCCI selectors and the Indian captain met in Mumbai on Saturday (Jan 18) to announce the ODI squad for the England series and the Champions Trophy.

After much deliberation over selected players, all decided to play punt on Bumrah’s fitness and availability by picking him in the squad.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, however, mentioned they will take a final call after he is cleared to return to the field, for which they even named him on the squad for the final ODI against England (on Feb 12) to test his match fitness before the first showpiece event of the year.

(With inputs from agencies)