Rishabh Pant could be Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) new captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL), per the latest reports. LSG splurged a whopping $3.21 million (INR 27 crore) on Pant at the December auction in Jeddah, making him the most expensive IPL player ever.

Upon being declared the new captain next season onwards, Pant will succeed former gloveman KL Rahul at LSG, under whom the franchise made the playoffs in their first two seasons (since 2022), though they never reached the final. LSG’s 2024 IPL season ended with them finishing seventh on the points table.

However, after KL and LSG decided to part ways after three seasons, they brought in a replacement – a keeper-batter and someone who could lead the side, with Pant ticking all the boxes. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, LSG retained five players, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan, with none offering a captaincy choice for the owners and the management.

Pant had led Delhi Capitals (DC) before, having captained them in his return season following a horrific road mishap a few years ago. Although DC wanted to retain Pant ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, not offering him a chance to extend his role as the franchise captain perhaps led to the fallout, which saw him enter the IPL auction and make history.

Having made his IPL debut nine years ago in 2016, Pant played for just one franchise, leading them in three seasons (2021-2024), but failed to guide them to reach a finale, let alone helping them win their first IPL title.

Pant’s new team

Pant will join a star-studded LSG team for the next season commencing March 21. The attacking left-handed batter will have the services of overseas batters like David Miller, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, alongside rejoining his India teammates Akash Deep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Besides, Pant will also work with former Australia coach Justin Langer, with whom he interacted on and off on the sidelines of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, and new team mentor Zaheer Khan.

2025 IPL: Rishabh Pant 🤝 Justin Langer



Rishabh talks about what he's looking forward to playing under Langer as coach... pic.twitter.com/bx7I58v8k1 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 3, 2025

Meanwhile, Pant has returned to India’s ODI squad for the England series (three matches on February 6, 9 and 12) and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (scheduled in Pakistan and the UAE beginning February 19).

He and KL Rahul will share wicket-keeping duties for the two marquee series.

