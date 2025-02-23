India batter Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 14k ODI runs during the Champions Trophy match against Pakistan on Feb 23 in Dubai. Kohli reached the milestone in 287 innings - 63 less than Sachin Tendulkar who had reached the same mark in 350 innings. Kohli is also only the third batter in the world to scored these many runs behind Tendulkar and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara who had reached mark in 378 innings.

Kohli reached the milestone with a four through covers - his favourite shot. He also reached the record just like his her Sachin had done - against Pakistan away from home.

Sachin reached the milestone figure during India's tour of Pakistan in 2006 in the first ODI in Peshawar on Feb 6. He eventually went on to score a 100 and India won the match. Virat has also done the same - against Pakistan away from home.

Interestingly, Sangakarra also had caught up with the milestone away from home - against Australia in Sydney.

Kohli is also fastest to 8000, 9000, 10k, 11k, 12, and 13k ODI runs as well. He reached those milestone in 175, 194, 205, 222, 242, and 267 innings, respectively. Kohli has essentially taken only 20 innings to reach 14k from 13k runs.

Among other records, Kohli also has most hundreds in ODIs - 50 - which is one more than Sachin's record of 49. He had breached the mark in ODI World Cup in 2023. During the tournament, Kohli hit 765 runs - the most in a single edition and took another record from his hero Tendulkar.

During the match, Kohli also became India's best fielder in ODIs as he took his 157th catch in the field - going past Mohammed Azharuddin's record of 156 catches.

India are chasing 242 runs against Pakistan for second straight win in the Champions Trophy 2025 which will all but book their place in the semis.