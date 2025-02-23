Virat Kohli has entered his name in the history books on Sunday (Feb 23), by becoming India’s most successful fielder in one day internationals (ODIs).

The 36-year-old cricketer from Delhi, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on August 18, 2008, has 158 catches to his name now in 299 ODIs played so far. Kohli completed his 158th catch in the Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan, which is currently underway at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kohli, from the start of his career, has been celebrated not only for his batting performances but also for his exceptional fielding. He can take important catches in high-pressure situations has often been a game-changer for India.

Mohammad Azharuddin’s record stood as a benchmark in Indian cricket for years. His sharp reflexes and safe pair of hands made him a reliable fielder, especially in the slip cordon..

The world record for taking the most catches in ODI cricket is held by former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene. During his playing days, Jayawardene played 448 matches and completed 218 catches. He is followed by Ricky Ponting (160 catches in 375 ODIs).

Kohli, who is the all-time leading run scorer in ICC white-ball tournaments, will have a chance to break multiple batting records during the game against Pakistan. If the former India captain manages to score at least 15 runs, then he will become the fastest batter to score 14,000 runs in ODIs. Only two batters so far have managed to score more than 14,000 runs in ODI cricket.

