After a dominating 44-run win over New Zealand in their final Group A match in Dubai on Sunday (March 2), India are set to take on Australia in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy on Tuesday (March 4). Skipper Rohit Sharma, addressing the media in the pre-match press conference, acknowledged Australia's formidable history in ICC knockout matches but stressed that India's focus remains on executing their plans effectively.

When asked whether facing Australia in the semi-final brings extra motivation, given India’s heartbreaking loss to them in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Rohit dismissed any external influences affecting his team's approach.

"No, look, it's a great opposition to play against. All we have to do is stick to what we've been focusing on in the last three games. We need to approach this match with the same mindset," Rohit said.

While recognising Australia's ability to perform in high-pressure matches, Rohit underscored the importance of India concentrating on its own strengths.

"We understand how the opposition plays, but the key for us is to focus on what we need to do as a team—whether as a batting unit or a bowling unit. That approach has helped us a lot," he added.

'Expect some nervy moments in middle'

The Indian captain acknowledged the challenges expected in a high-stakes knockout match, highlighting Australia’s resilience and tendency to fight back.

"Australia has been a great team over the years, so we expect some fightbacks and nervy moments in the middle. But that's the nature of the game at this level," Rohit remarked.

Rohit remains confident in his side’s ability to handle the challenge. "We know they will put up a fight, but for us, the priority is to keep focusing on our game plan. If we execute our strategies well, the results will follow," he signed off.

India, notably, have not beaten Australia in an ICC knockout match since the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal. However, Rohit dismissed the notion that India are under added pressure, asserting that both teams share the same 'pressure to win' at this stage of the tournament.

Australia are missing key players in the tournament, including Pat Cummins.