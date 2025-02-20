Did Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi do a Kapil Dev at a pre-game presser? Remember when Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, playing the former Indian captain Kapil in a Hindi movie named ‘83’ said, "We are here to win," referring to his team's chances in the 1983 World Cup; Shahidi just did the same, saying Afghanistan are not just participating in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for fun or to get better at their game, but to win the tournament.

Afghanistan will face South Africa in their tournament opener at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday (Feb 21), and ahead of this crucial game, knowing what the Asian minnows did to the Proteas in their last bilateral ODIs (beating them 2-1), their captain coming out claiming his team’s mission to win this event boosts their chances.

Afghanistan on the top!

Since the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, where Afghanistan beat three former world champions – England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, they entered this tournament on the back of four ODI series wins against Ireland, South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Even at last year’s T20 World Cup in the Americas, Afghanistan stunned New Zealand and Australia in their group stage to make it to their maiden semis of an ICC event. Having achieved so much in the past year or so, Afghanistan is oozing with confidence ahead of its first game of this showpiece event.

"We are not here just to participate here in this tournament. We are definitely 100% looking to win this event," Shahidi said ahead of South Africa’s clash in Karachi.

"We played a lot of quality cricket from last two years, and it's a good chance for us because the boys are very experienced, and these conditions is also suitable for us, so we have a good chance and let's start it from tomorrow, and hopefully we start with the win, and we go with the same momentum throughout the tournament.

"Recently, we beat them in Sharjah 2-1, so we have that confidence with us, and we are not under pressure anyway because right now we are focusing what we can do in this tournament, and I believe that our team is ready for this tournament and we are focusing on our own team. There is no pressure on us," he continued.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan is placed in Group B, alongside the Proteas, the former two-time winners Australia and ex-world champions England. While they take on England (February 26) in Lahore, their clash against Australia is scheduled two days later at the same venue.

(With inputs from agencies)