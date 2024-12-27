Steve Smith completed his record 34th Test hundred against India early on day two of the Boxing Day BGT Test at the iconic MCG, powering the host to 474 in the first innings. Smith notched up his 11th three-digit plus score against India in Tests, becoming the batter with the most centuries in this format against the Indian Team, surpassing England’s Joe Root (10).

For the visiting side, ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah picked four wickets, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned with three, with India wrapping up Australia’s first innings shortly after lunch on day two.

The hosts began day two on 311 for six, with Smith (on 68) and captain Pat Cummins at the crease. The pair made merry early on with plenty of good-looking shots, including smoking 15 runs off Akash Deep’s over.

Smith and Cummins added 112 runs for the seventh wicket before Jadeja returned to dismiss the skipper on 49.

By then, Smith had completed his record hundred at the 'G', his 11th against India in Tests – the most by any batter against them in this format. Australia crossed the 400-mark at lunch with seven batters back in the hut.

After both teams returned to the field, Jadeja removed Starc in his first over before Akash Deep got rid of Smith on 140 off a bizarre dismissal soon after.

Oh dear Steve Smith!



That is as bizarre as it gets 😳 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ZDUWggwBq4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2024

Smith walked back with pride as the packed house at the iconic MCG gave him a standing ovation. Also, Smith's 140 was his second ton of the series, fifth at the venue and 18th overall in Australia.

However, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland frustrated India with a little 19-run partnership for the last wicket. Though there were a few close calls favouring the Aussies, Bumrah returned to pick his 25th wicket of the series by removing Lyon trapped in the front.

India lose its captain early

Rohit Sharma’s dismal run with the bat continues as he departed on just three to his counterpart Cummins in his first over.

Rohit failed to make a mark despite returning to the top, where he usually bats across formats.

Cummins bowled a good length delivery, which did a bit of the surface, catching Rohit off guard as he top-edged one for Boland to grab it successfully.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is gone for just three runs! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/m1fLiqKLO7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2024

(With inputs from agencies)