Adelaide, Australia

Former India coach Ravi Shastri wants skipper Rohit Sharma to be back at opening the batting after the loss in second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test. Rohit, who didn't play first Test, batted at number 6 in the Adelaide Test while KL Rahul opened the innings.

The skipper, however, failed in both innings in the middle order and managed just nine runs in the match while Rahul failed at the top, scoring 44 runs across both innings as India went on to lose the match by 10 wickets.

“I would like to see Rohit Sharma back at the top of the order. Pat Cummins made a statement by leading from the front in this Test match, by body language, and by his aggression. Rohit Sharma has to be back at the top. I think that’s where he’s the best,” said Shastri while commentating during the match.

In Australia, India have failed to cross 200 three times in four innings - further showing their struggle with the bat. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made his debut in Perth Test, has been the top scorer for India in all those three innings where they failed to touch 200.

India's failure with the bat is becoming more and more evident with the team not able to cross 200-run mark in first innings of the four of the previous Tests they have played. Out of those four games two were at home against New Zealand.

Rohit played in four of those five matches but has managed just 100 runs in eight innings with a best of 52 in second innings of first Test against New Zealand at home.

Batting in Australia, Rohit has managed to score only 417 runs in 16 innings at an average of 27.80 and the highest score of 63 not out.

With three more matches left in the series which is level at 1-1, India would hope for its skipper to come back into form sooner than later. The third match, meanwhile, is scheduled to be played at the iconic Gabba stadium in Brisbane from December 14.