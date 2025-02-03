The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday (Feb 2) announced a cash reward of $573,000 for the Indian side that claimed their second consecutive U19 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Bayuemas Oval.

Led by a spirited captain, Niki Prasad, the Indian team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament as they showcased exceptional skill, composure, and dominance. India played with fearless intent throughout the tournament, culminating in a commanding nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the final.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extends its heartfelt congratulations to the India Under-19 women’s team for successfully defending their title at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia.

“To honour this remarkable achievement, the BCCI has announced a cash reward of INR 5 Crore for the victorious squad and support staff, led by Head Coach Nooshin Al Khadeer,” read the statement by BCCI.

Cricket fraternity hails Indian team

“Congratulations to our girls for retaining the U19 Women’s World Cup. It has been an exemplary campaign wherein they’ve remained unbeaten throughout. We spoke about their performances at the Naman Awards last night and today they have made us all proud. This trophy reflects the growth of women’s cricket in India, and I’m extremely delighted to see each member shine in this tournament. I once again would like to congratulate the entire team, coaches and the support staff for a fantastic show,” said Roger Binny, President, BCCI.

Several players delivered standout performances, with India's top-order batters leading from the front and the bowling unit maintaining a stranglehold. G. Trisha finished as the highest-run scorer of the tournament with 309 runs and was named the Player of the Match and the Player of the Tournament as she also picked seven wickets. Spinners Vaishnavi Sharma and Aayushi Shukla topped the wicket-takers list, taking 17 and 14 wickets, respectively.

Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCC said, “I extend my best wishes to the India Under-19 Women’s team for their remarkable title defence at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. To achieve this historic feat and win the trophy for the second consecutive time showcases their dedication, resilience, and dominance on the global stage. The entire team, along with the support staff, displayed tremendous skill, teamwork, and determination in all aspects of the game. This World Cup victory highlights the strength of India’s grassroots cricket and the bright future of our women’s game.”

“The entire nation is proud of this incredible achievement by our young and talented team. My heartfelt congratulations to the India Under-19 Women’s team for successfully defending the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup title in Malaysia. Their discipline, determination, and fearless brand of cricket have once again brought glory to the nation. Winning back-to-back World Cups is no easy feat, and this triumph is a testament to their hard work and perseverance. These successive triumphs will inspire the next generation of young girls across India to take up cricket and dream big,’ said Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI.

