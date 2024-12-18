New Delhi, India

Match 5 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 edition will see the Melbourne Renegades lock horns with Hobart Hurricanes in Geelong on Thursday (Dec 18). The Renegades, led by Will Sutherland, will be playing their second game of the eight-team tournament. The Renegades lost their opening clash to Sydney Sixers and will hope for a revival. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes will kick off their campaign and hope for a winning start.

Advertisment

From the Renegades, the focus will be on Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert, Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Jacob Bethell, whereas the Hurricanes will bank upon keeper-batter Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Shai Hope, Chris Jordan, captain Nathan Ellis, etc.

HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE LIVE STREAMING DETAILS OF THE CLASH:

Which stadium will host the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes match?

Advertisment

The Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes match will be played at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong.

What time will the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes match start?

The Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes match will start at 7:15 PM local time (1:45 PM IST).

Advertisment

Where to watch the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes match on TV?

The Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes match will be telecast on Star Sports network in India.

Also read: He could have said, 'I am....': Sunil Gavaskar critical of R Ashwin's sudden international retirement

Where to watch the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads:

Melbourne Renegades: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Brown, Tim Seifert (w), Mackenzie Harvey, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O Neill, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Gurinder Sandhu, Jacob Bethell, Jonathan Wells, Callum Stow

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (w), Ben McDermott, Shai Hope, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Peter Hatzoglou, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil, Marcus Bean