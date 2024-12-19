New Delhi, India

Match 6 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 edition will see two winless teams lock horns with each other. The Melbourne Stars will face the Adelaide Strikers at the latter's den, i.e. at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. It will be interesting to see which team remains without a win and who gets off the mark in the eight-team tournament Down Under.

Talking about the Strikers, they are currently at the sixth spot after a loss against the Sydney Thunders in their tournament opener. Being asked to bat first, Strikers rode on Jamie Overton's 45 and Jake Weatherald's 19-ball 40 to post 182/8. In reply, they failed to defend the score, with the Thunders chasing in 19.4 overs courtesy of Sam Konstas' 56 and Daniel Sams' 18-ball 42*.

Speaking about the Stars, they lost to Perth Scorchers in this edition's opening game before going down to Brisbane Heat by eight wickets. Marcus Stoinis-led side have to win else they will fall way behind in the T20 league in the first half of the competition.

Notably, the Stars have been bolstered with the addition of Glenn Maxwell and Ben Duckett before their clash versus the Strikers.

HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE LIVE STREAMING DETAILS OF THE CLASH:

Which stadium will host the Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars match?

The Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

What time will the Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars match start?

The Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars match will commence at 7:15 PM local time (1:45 PM IST).

Where to watch the Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars match on TV?

The Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars match will be telecast on Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads:

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, Ollie Pope(w), Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Liam Scott

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Tom Curran, Hamish McKenzie, Adam Milne, Brody Couch, Blake Macdonald, Campbell Kellaway, Jonathan Merlo, Joel Paris