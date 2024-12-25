Melbourne, Australia

AUS vs IND Boxing Day Test Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: With a place in the World Test Championship (WTC), final up for grabs, India and Australia will look to drop curtains on a successful year. Rohit Sharma and Co need a win to keep their WTC final chances alive while Australia search for redemption having failed to win their last three Boxing Day Tests against India. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test between hosts Australia and India, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and others.

When is the Australia vs India Boxing Day Test match?

The Australia vs India Boxing Day Test match will start on Thursday (Dec 26).

Which stadium will host the Australia vs India Boxing Day Test match?

The Australia vs India Boxing Day Test match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

What time will the Australia vs India Boxing Day Test match start?

The Australia vs India Boxing Day Test match will start at 10:30 AM local time (5:00 AM IST) with toss taking place at 10:00 AM local time (4:30 AM IST).

Where to watch the Australia vs India Boxing Day Test match on TV?

The Australia vs India Boxing Day Test match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Australia vs India Boxing Day Test LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The Australia vs India Boxing Day Test match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal