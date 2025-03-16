Defending IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves in hot waters surrounding a major conflict, threatening their chances of retaining the title in IPL 2025. After announcing seasoned batter Ajinkya Rahane as the captain for the impending season, KKR has too many top order options to pick from ahead of the curtainraiser against the RCB at home next Saturday (Mar 22); cricketer-turned-broadcaster Aakash Chopra explains how.

Rahane is predominantly a top-order batter, having batted inside the top three in white-ball cricket for most of his career, and with plenty of options available with KKR to choose from, they will have a tough time making the final choice. Chopra feels the ‘captain-batter’ conflict could haunt Rahane all season, possibly affecting KKR’s performance.

Although Chopra said he understands the reason behind KKR picking Rahane as the new captain, for how ‘maturely’ he handles pressure, which the franchise’s CEO Venky Mysore also acknowledged, his worry remains should Rahane not bat inside the top three, he is unlikely to contribute to his team’s success.

“For Shreyas Iyer, they've got a domestic middle-order batter, who recently helped his side win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He is in good form. But I do understand because KKR's biggest challenge this season is the 'captain-batter' conflict that Rahane will face.

“For Rahane, the batter, the best thing to do is open at Eden Gardens. Or else, bat at No. 3. Anything lower kills his chance to contribute significantly because he needs the powerplay,” Chopra said in a chat with ESPNcricinfo.

Who opens for KKR?

KKR has Sunil Narine, a proven match-winner and a handy opener for several seasons. With them also buying Proteas gloveman Quinton de Kock, he will open alongside the West Indies spinner, with the newly-appointed vice captain Venkatesh Iyer most likely to bat number three, leaving no room for Rahane to be slotted inside the top three.

Chopra feels Rahane has to pick between the batter that he is or keep the team ahead.

"That is the conflict. Sunil Narine will open, and he will open with Quinton de Kock if he is in the team. Now, will they tell Narine not to open after the runs he scored last season? Of course, he will open. So, No. 3, which is ideally the position for Venkatesh Iyer, is the best you can do for Rahane. Or else he will have to forgo his own ambitions as a batter," he added.

Meanwhile, KKR will host RCB in the curtain raiser on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)