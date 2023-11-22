'All stats said bat first': David Warner reflects on brave Pat Cummins decision in ODI World Cup final

Australia World Cup-winning hero David Warner has reflected on the team’s terrific decision to bowl first in the ODI World Cup final after his side emerged victorious. Playing against India, Australia opted to bowl first despite stats favouring the team batting first and would go on to lift their sixth ODI World Cup title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Warner, who opted to rest for the T20I series against India claimed that they were prepared for the occasion and had lengthy conversations in the team meeting a night before the final.

Warner opens up on World Cup final

“They were discussing it the night before for a good hour and a half or two hours about what to do,” Warner told South Africa great AB de Villiers on the latter's Youtube channel.

“All the stats coming through was saying, bat first and put runs on the board. But for once, when we got all got asked that question, I think a majority of us said let's just chase.”

“What Marnus did was absolutely perfect. You look at when we played India in the first game. I think they were (2/3) but then Virat did what he does, and KL Rahul did as well. They were nice and calm. When you know what to get, your best batters generally thrive. They will play the tempo of the game,” said Warner.

Australia outclass host India in final

India were outclassed on all fronts in the final of the ODI World Cup after their impressive batting line-up managed to put on only 240 runs in their 50 overs. KL Rahul was the top scorer for India with 66 runs while Virat Kohli scored his ninth fifty in the ODI World Cup on Sunday. In a fitting reply, the Aussies weathered the early pressure to clinch their sixth ODI World Cup after Travis Head scored a 137-run knock while Marnus Labuschagne scored an unbeaten 58. The pair stitched a partnership of 192 for the fourth wicket that laid the foundation for the win.