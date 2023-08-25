Zepto becomes first unicorn this year, raises $200 million funding at $1.4 billion valuation

An Indian startup, Zepto, a quick commerce, aka 10 minute delivery platform, has become the newest and first unicorn of 2023 after raising $200 million in its Series E financing.

StepStone Ventures led the round, including participation from Goodwater and previous backers such as Nexus Ventures, Glade Brook, and Lachy Groom.

Zepto was founded in 2021 by two 19-year-old Stanford dropouts and competes with SoftBank-backed Swiggy and Blinkit, all of whom are relying on speedy deliveries in the so-called quick commerce industry. Among them, Zepto's CEO, Aadit Palicha, claims to have the shortest average delivery time of 13 minutes.

Zepto intends to utilize the cash to expand further into the seven Indian metropolises where it is presently present, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, where it generates $50 million to $60 million in monthly income, according to Palicha.

"Operating in a bear market has forced us to be more disciplined. There is no question of growth or profit; it has to be both. The company is also planning an initial public offering in 2025", he said, without giving further details, as cited by Reuetrs.

While Zepto is still losing money, the bulk of its "dark stores," or tightly packed warehouses, produce revenue, and the business expects to be profitable in 12–15 months.

Furthermore, Palicha stated that the firm will explore expanding to additional cities within a year. When Zepto last solicited funding in May 2022, the company was valued at $900 million. According to a corporate statement, revenues have increased year on year and will reach $1 billion in annualised sales in the next quarter. Avendus, an investment bank, advised Zepto on its current financing round.

(Inputs from Reuters)