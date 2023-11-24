Zee Europe's Parul Goel awarded Media Personality of the Year at Asian Business Awards 2023

Parul Goel, the Territory Head of ZEE Europe, has been awarded the Media Personality of the Year at the Asian Business Awards 2023. Goel, who has been instrumental in expanding ZEE Entertainment's presence across the United Kingdom, received the award in the presence of United Kingdom Deputy PM Oliver Dowden, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and top representatives of the business world.

"I am grateful and filled with gratitude and would like to thank Kalpesh Solanki and Shailesh Solanki (of the Asian Media Group), for this prestigious award. The journey has never been easy, and it continues to present its challenges. With the unwavering support of my family and my wife, I strive to do my best and learn each day," said Goel.

A brainchild of the Solanki family, the Asian Business Awards celebrates and recognises the outstanding achievements of entrepreneurs and businesses within the Asian community.

Under Goel stewardship, ZEE Entertainment achieved a significant milestone in 2023: the company launched four captivating channels via Freeview, the United Kingdom's sole digital terrestrial television platform. This expansion, featuring Zee Zest, Zing, Zee World, and Zee Punjabi, aimed to provide a diverse range of content accessible through Freeview's extensive platform.

This strategic move aligns with Goel's commitment to catering to the multicultural fabric of the United Kingdom, offering a wide array of content spanning lifestyle, entertainment, drama, and regional programming.