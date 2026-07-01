/Zee Entertainment appoints Sudeep Nagpurkar as Chief Sales Officer to strengthen digital monetization engine

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday (July 1) announced the appointment of Sudeep Nagpurkar as Chief Sales Officer - Social Platforms, Creator Economy and Partnerships. Sudeep, who will be based out of Noida and will report into Sandeep Mehrotra, Chief Operating Officer – Advertisement Revenue, ‘Z’, has been brought in to further strengthen the digital monetization engine and propel the growth momentum of the company.

At a time when brands are increasingly seeking integrated ecosystems that enable meaningful engagement across content, creators, communities and commerce, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is focused on building a robust digital ecosystem that leverages its content strengths, technology capabilities and strategic partnerships to unlock new monetization opportunities across social platforms, creator networks and emerging digital touchpoints.

Sudeep will leverage his deep industry knowledge and experience to enhance the digital asset monetization capabilities with a strong focus on strategic partnerships. Sudeep will work closely with platforms, creators, brands and advertisers to develop innovative monetization solutions and unlock new revenue opportunities for the Company. He will also play a key role in driving strategic collaborations that further strengthen the Company’s presence across the rapidly expanding creator economy ecosystem.

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What does Sandeep Mehrotra say

“In a rapidly evolving landscape, the convergence of content, technology and commerce is unlocking newer avenues for audience engagement and monetization. Our focus is to build a future-ready revenue ecosystem with robust capabilities to capitalize on the opportunities emerging from the expanding creator economy and social platforms. I am glad to welcome Sudeep, as we accelerate the momentum on our digital journey. His experience in developing strategic partnerships and driving monetization strategies will further strengthen our capabilities across the digital landscape, said Mehrotra about Nagpurkar's appointment.

Sudeep Nagpurkar also let out his views saying, “The creator economy and social platforms are redefining how audiences discover, consume and engage with content. This presents a significant opportunity for brands to connect with consumers through more authentic, contextual and outcome-driven experiences. I am excited to join ‘Z’ at a pivotal phase in its digital growth journey and look forward to collaborating with creators, platforms, advertisers and partners to build innovative monetization models, unlock new revenue streams and create a future-ready ecosystem that delivers long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Nagpurkar's experience and expertise

Sudeep has over 16 years of experience across multiple sectors like Consumer Technology, B2B SaaS, Retail and FMCG. Over the course of his career, Sudeep has worked across regions in India & enabled businesses to export from India to the world. Previously, he was associated with Google India, where he served as the Head of Industry, FMCG, enabling marketing transformation for large consumer conglomerates. He has also been associated with National Instruments (Emerson), building deep foundational expertise in consultative sales and business development.