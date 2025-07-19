Xi warns local governments on overbuilding in AI, EV, and energy sectors

President Xi Jinping has issued a rare and direct rebuke to local governments across China, questioning their rush into the same emerging sectors. Artificial intelligence, computing power and new energy vehicles.

Speaking at a high-level urban development meeting, Xi asked if every province should be developing the same industries. His comments reflect growing concern that unchecked investment in a few favoured sectors is worsening industrial overcapacity.

For example, even after a wave of consolidation, the EV sector is still running at below 50 per cent capacity. The blunt message comes amid mounting pressure to contain price wars and excess supply, which are eroding profits and fuelling deflation risks.

China faces supply glut in key sectors

China’s economy is showing signs of structural stress. Nominal GDP growth, which reflects changes in both output and prices, slowed to just 3.9 per cent in the second quarter.

This marks the weakest level outside of pandemic years since 1993. Local governments continue to overbuild in key industries. New energy storage goals set by 26 provinces have already doubled the national target for 2025.

Premier Li Qiang has pledged to rein in irrational competition in sectors like EVs, while the communist party's top economic body has vowed to regulate local investment strategies more strictly.

Xi’s message also included a warning against overzealous urbanisation, calling for a pace aligned with real demand and economic fundamentals. A new report from the National Economic Research Institute reveals that China’s marketisation index has dropped significantly from its 2021 peak.