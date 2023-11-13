Wion Business Wrap | US-Indonesia EV minerals partnership, Emirates’ Dubai Airshow deal & more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

Green Drive Accelerates: US and Indonesia forge path to vital EV minerals partnership

Talks about a possible minerals partnership between the US and Indonesia are scheduled for Monday. The talks will centre on promoting the trade of nickel, a crucial component of EV batteries.

Emirates signals major aircraft deal at Dubai Airshow amid regional tensions: Report

Emirates, the largest user of wide-body aircraft worldwide, is getting ready to place a huge order, which will increase trust in the delayed Boeing 777X deliveries, and set up the Dubai Airshow for a spectacular opening on Monday.

Cost pressures ease as Japan's wholesale inflation takes a dive

For the first time in more than 25 years, wholesale inflation in Japan saw a significant slowdown on Monday, dropping below 1 per cent. This indicates a move away from the cost-push forces that had been raising prices in a number of industries.

China's tech loan surge sparks fears of global export onslaught. Here are the details

Concerns emerge about a possible flood of low-cost exports driven by overcapacity, which might be exacerbated by China's strong push to boost its manufacturing sector, especially in high-tech sectors like semiconductors and electric vehicles (EVs). Concerns were voiced by trading partners, especially in Europe, after data from China's central bank showed a 38.2 per cent increase in loans to the industrial sector at the end of September 2012.

Diwali Lights Up Indian Stocks: Small caps shine amid optimism

Indian stocks saw a joyful surge during a special late-night trading session honouring the Hindu holiday of lights, Diwali. As per Bloomberg's report on Sunday, the S&P BSE Sensex had a 0.6 per cent increase, culminating in notable advances in major players including HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. Small-cap equities have performed better this year than their global counterparts, continuing the trend of an upbeat performance.

Saudi Windfall: Nigeria anticipates billions in immediate investments

After signing of a historic deal, Nigeria is preparing for a "immediate" inflow of multibillion-dollar investments from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia would now be able to finance several Nigerian businesses, including technology, telecommunications, energy, oil and gas, and agriculture, according to the deal that establishes a corporate council.

BTS's parent company expands into Latin music market with exile content acquisition

The leading record label in South Korea, Hybe Corp., is extending its reach internationally by venturing into the Latin music sector. The company, which is responsible for the phenomenal K-pop group BTS, declared on Monday that it has purchased the music label of the Spanish-language media company Exile Content.

Continental AG mulls major overhaul: Contemplating 5,500 job cuts in restructuring move

One of Europe's leading auto-parts manufacturers, Continental AG, is contemplating a major restructure that might lead to the loss of 5,500 jobs, or 3 per cent of its global workforce.