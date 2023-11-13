Emirates signals major aircraft deal at Dubai Airshow amid regional tensions: Report

The Dubai Airshow on Monday is poised for a spectacular start as Emirates, the world's largest user of wide-body jets, prepares to make a significant order, boosting confidence in the delayed Boeing 777X.

According to industry sources in talks with Reuters, the airline is set to order several dozen Boeing 777X jets, providing a much-needed lift to the program facing ongoing uncertainties over its schedule, expected in 2025 after a five-year delay.

"Emirates is considering more orders of the upgraded 777X as well as the Airbus A350 and smaller Boeing 787," Reuters cited a source familiar with the matter.

Emirates and its low-cost counterpart flyDubai are expected to make an impact early on in the second-largest aerospace event globally. The aviation giants are gearing up to navigate challenges in the economically critical travel sector amid tensions in the Middle East.

An industry insider remarked that the risks leaned towards further delays as Boeing assessed the impact of tighter certification rules on other projects. Boeing, however, reassured on Friday that there would be no change to the schedule.

The looming Emirates deal is crucial not only for Boeing but also for the broader aviation industry. Emirates has been a steadfast user of wide-body jets, including Airbus A380 superjumbos and the current-generation Boeing 777s. The airline's consideration of additional orders for the upgraded 777X and other aircraft models reflects a strategic move to maintain its leading position in the global aviation market.

FlyDubai, known for its Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody jets, is also set to make waves at the airshow. The low-cost carrier, competing with the Airbus A320neo, is expected to order more planes in that category this week. While Emirates contemplates orders for the larger aircraft, industry officials estimate that airlines worldwide are in negotiations to purchase around 700-800 new jets, including a significant number of wide-body planes, as they recover from pandemic-induced disruptions.

The Dubai Airshow, unfolding against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, is expected to witness intensified competition among Gulf carriers. Turkish Airlines, making a bold move, is reportedly in talks to purchase up to 355 Airbus jets. The airline's discussions for as many as 600 planes, split between Airbus and Boeing, could reshape the dynamics of the showcase event.

Analysts have noted that the conflict in Gaza may impact flight bookings, with a 26 per cent slump in bookings to the Middle East reported since October 7, according to travel analysis firm ForwardKeys.

