WION Business Wrap | UK’s green industry collaboration, Meta sues former executive and more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round-up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

Global dividend payouts soar to record high of $1.66 tn in 2023, led by banking sector

Corporate dividends worldwide reached an unprecedented high of $1.66 trillion in 2023, according to reports from British asset manager Janus Henderson released on Wednesday.

UK inks trade pact with Texas to drive green industry collaboration

The United Kingdom has forged a significant partnership with Texas, the second-largest state in the US, aimed at fostering collaboration in green energy, aerospace, and advanced technologies.

Meta takes legal action against former executive for alleged document theft

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, has initiated legal proceedings against its former Vice President of Infrastructure, Dipinder Singh Khurana, accusing him of betraying the company's trust by allegedly stealing confidential documents before joining a "stealth" AI cloud computing startup.

India's inflation holds steady in February at 5.09 pc, core inflation declines

India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained unchanged in February, registering a 5.09 per cent inflation rate, mirroring the previous month's figure of 5.1 per cent.

China's Country Garden defaults on yuan bond coupon payment for first time

Country Garden Holdings Co, a major Chinese property developer, has failed to make a coupon payment on a yuan bond for the first time, signalling escalating financial troubles for the company.

NCLAT upholds Jet Airways' transfer to Jalan Kalrock Consortium, revival in sight

Jet Airways sees a glimmer of hope as the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directs the transfer of the bankrupt airline's ownership to the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) within 90 days.

PwC Australia implements further job cuts amid restructuring following scandal

PwC Australia announced on Wednesday that it would undertake further job cuts, totalling an additional 329 positions, as part of a significant restructuring effort following a national scandal.

UNICEF warns of alarming rise in child poverty in Argentina

UNICEF has issued a stark warning about the dire trajectory of child poverty in Argentina, cautioning that without a change in course, the country's child poverty rate could soar to 70 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

ITC shares surge after block trade, while BAT plans to reduce stake

ITC, one of India's prominent cigarette manufacturers, experienced a surge in its shares, rising over 8 per cent on Wednesday.

SBI complies with Supreme Court order, submits electoral bonds data to ECI

Following the Supreme Court's directives, the State Bank of India (SBI) has provided detailed information regarding the purchase and redemption of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Global trade disrupted by Red Sea attacks and Panama Canal drought: IMF