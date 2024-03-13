UNICEF warns of alarming rise in child poverty in Argentina

UNICEF has issued a stark warning about the dire trajectory of child poverty in Argentina, cautioning that without a change in course, the country's child poverty rate could soar to 70 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

The report, released on Tuesday, highlights the profound impact of high inflation, weakening economic growth, and austerity measures on Argentina's most vulnerable population.

According to UNICEF, the poverty rate has surged rapidly from 57 per cent at the close of last year, with extreme poverty projected to reach 34 per cent, up from 19.4 per cent. This alarming trend highlights the urgent need for increased spending to safeguard the well-being of children.

Sebastian Waisgrais, UNICEF's Social Inclusion and Monitoring Specialist, expressed grave concerns about the potential repercussions of persisting with current policies.

"If current trends continue, the prevalence of poverty in children and adolescents in the first quarter of 2024 would reach values around 70 per cent," he cautioned, emphasising the profound implications for both current and long-term well-being.

The stark figures underscore the urgency of addressing the root causes of poverty and implementing measures to mitigate its devastating effects on Argentina's youth.

Argentina's new right-wing libertarian President, Javier Milei, has advocated for austerity measures to address the country's deep fiscal deficit and stabilise the economy.

However, these policies have come at a steep cost, exacerbating poverty levels and stifling economic growth.

Milei, who assumed office in December, faces the daunting challenge of curbing inflation, which has surged to over 250 per cent, severely eroding the purchasing power of citizens and exacerbating poverty.

Despite the imperative to address fiscal constraints, UNICEF has called for a prioritisation of children's welfare in policymaking.

Waisgrais stressed the importance of safeguarding children and adolescents amidst the country's fiscal challenges.

"Being fully aware of the fiscal restrictions that the country is facing, UNICEF asks that children and adolescents are prioritised," he remarked, urging greater investment in initiatives and welfare programs aimed at protecting vulnerable youth.

The report puts a spotlight on the critical need for targeted interventions to prevent a further escalation of poverty among Argentina's children.