WION Business Wrap | The top business stories of the day summarised

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

Sony announces layoffs and studio closure while challenges loom in the gaming sector

Sony has revealed plans to lay off approximately 900 employees from its PlayStation unit and shut down a London-based studio, according to an announcement made on Tuesday.

Maersk issues warning on prolonged Red Sea disruptions, supply chain challenges

Maersk, a key player in the global shipping industry, has issued a cautionary note, indicating that disruptions to container shipping through the Red Sea may extend into the second half of the year.

Investors accuse Byju's of siphoning $533 million. Here are the details

Edtech company Byju's is facing allegations from investors who claim that the company siphoned off a staggering $533 million to an obscure hedge fund in the United States.

Bitcoin hits two-year high surpassing $57,000 with strong institutional interest

Bitcoin, has surged to a two-year high, blazing through $57,000 in a remarkable two-day rally, marking its most substantial gain of the year.

India anticipates first drop in thermal coal imports amid rising domestic production

India, the world's second-largest coal importer, is reportedly set to witness a decline in thermal coal imports for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to industry officials at the Coaltrans India conference held in Goa.

Australia's inflation remains at two-year low in January, dampening rate hike expectations

Australia's consumer price inflation has maintained a two-year low in January, defying expectations of a slight increase, according to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

China's Country Garden faces liquidation petition amid financial challenges

China's largest private property developer, Country Garden Holdings, is grappling with a liquidation petition for failing to repay a term loan facility worth HK$1.6 billion ($204.5 million), the company disclosed on Wednesday.

Wendy's to introduce Uber-style 'Surge Pricing' on Burgers, prompting concerns