WION Business Wrap | QatarEnergy’s pact with Shell, Singapore’s sales tax, China’s manufacturing & more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

QatarEnergy forges strategic five-year crude oil pact with Shell

In a recent development, QatarEnergy has inked a significant five-year crude oil supply deal with Shell International Eastern Trading Company, Singapore, a subsidiary of Shell.

Singapore implements sales tax hike amid concerns over rising living costs, demographic shift

Singapore is gearing up for an increase in sales tax in 2024 as the government takes measures to strengthen its financial position in anticipation of heightened social spending, driven by the city-state's rapidly ageing population.

Zomato share price dips after $4.8 bn tax show cause notice

Zomato, the online food delivery platform, has been served with a show cause notice (SCN) by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) office, amounting to ₹401.7 crore ($4.8 billion).

China's manufacturing faces third consecutive contraction in Dec, calls for policy support intensify

China's manufacturing sector is anticipated to contract for the third straight month, as per a Reuters poll, reflecting subdued demand for manufactured goods and heightening the clamour for additional policy support.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: First woman to break $100 billion net worth barrier

In a historic milestone, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers has become the first woman to amass a staggering $100 billion fortune, securing her position as the world's 12th-richest individual

Huawei projects 9pc revenue surge in 2023, marking a resilient comeback

Huawei Technologies, the Chinese tech giant, is optimistic about its financial prospects in 2023, forecasting a revenue exceeding 700 billion yuan ($98.5 billion), representing a substantial 9 per cent year-over-year growth from the 642.3 billion yuan reported in 2022.