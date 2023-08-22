Who is John Warnock? The Adobe co-founder who led photoshop revolution

John Warnock, the co-founder of Adobe Inc. passed away at the age of 82 on August 19.

In 1982, Warnock, along with Charles Geschke, established the San Jose-based company. The duo is remembered for creating PDF format of documents.

Warnock held the role of CEO until 2000 and that of CTO until his retirement in 2001.

Over the course of nearly three decades until 2017, Warnock served as the chairman of the board, sharing the position with Charles Geschke for most of that duration.

He remained on the company's board of directors until his demise.

Geschke, his co-founder, passed away in 2021 at the age of 81.

Before co-founding Adobe, Warnock worked as a principal scientist at Xerox Palo Alto Research Center and held positions at Evans & Sutherland Computer, Computer Sciences Corp., IBM, and the University of Utah.

Warnock's impact extended well beyond his tenure as CEO until 2000.

He continued as the Chairman of the Board, alongside Charles Geschke, until 2017. Under his leadership, Adobe transformed into a global powerhouse recognised for its innovative software suite catering to diverse creative needs.

Warnock's legacy

While Warnock's technical contributions were remarkable, Warnock's legacy also encompassed changing how individuals approached digital creativity. He conceived tools that democratised artistic expression, making intricate design accessible to a broader audience, irrespective of technical expertise.

Adobe, which started with a vision, grew into a significant presence within the technology and creative sectors, with Warnock's influence deeply embedded in its journey. His work's ripple effects have left an indelible mark on countless professionals, profoundly shaping the digital landscape.

Warnock earned a doctorate in electrical engineering, a master's in mathematics, and a bachelor's in mathematics and philosophy, all from the University of Utah.

He is survived by his wife, Marva, and three children.