What are the new Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation withdrawal rules?

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has proposed to change the rules as to the withdrawal of their corpus by members. The decision was taken at the 238th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT). These new rules have ensured that members can now withdraw their full corpus, subject to certain rules.

Here's what has changed

As of now, EPFO used to permit full PF withdrawalsonly in the cases of retirement or unemployment. Unemployed members were eligible to withdraw 75 per cent of their balance. They could withdraw the remaining 25 per cent after two months of unemployment. Partial withdrawal was also permitted for specific purposes like buying property or constructing houses.

Earlier, partial withdrawals were allowed for 13 complicated conditions. Now they have been clubbed into three broad categories -- essential needs, housing needs, and special circumstances.

Now members can withdraw money for education up to 10 times, for marriage up to 5 times. Earlier, members were permitted only three times for both purposes.

There were several minimum service ceilingsfor partial withdrawal. Now, the minimum service ceilingfor all types of withdrawal has been brought down to 12 months.

One can withdraw from their corpus under the special circumstances category without assigning any reasons.

Partial withdrawals will now be settled automatically with no paperwork.

EPFO's performance

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recorded an addition of 21.04 lakh net members during July 2025.

The year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 5.55 per cent in net payroll additions compared to July 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO's effective outreach initiatives.