Want to save tax? Here are 5 tax planning mantras to know

After working in the industry as a CA for quite some time and interacting with thousands of individuals in my journey, I realised most individuals start planning their taxes at the last minute. It leads them to last-minute hustle and bustle due to which the chances of not being able to save money in taxes get higher.

Efficient tax planning is a critical component of sound financial management, particularly for those well-versed in the intricacies of the financial domain. Taking a proactive approach to tax planning throughout the year can yield substantial benefits, enabling individuals to optimise their savings and ensure compliance with ever-evolving tax regulations.

Today, I will be telling you about the seven essential factors that you must keep in mind while strategizing your tax planning for the entire year.

By understanding these key considerations, you can navigate the complex landscape of tax planning with confidence and precision, thereby maximising your financial gains.

1. Estimate Your Income Tax Slab: Evaluate your income sources, including salary, interest incomes, and any other additional other sources of income, to estimate the tax bracket you fall into. By knowing your income tax slab, you can make informed decisions regarding tax-saving investments and strategies.

2. Identify Tax-Saving Investments that Resonate with Your Financial Goals: Tax-saving investments play a significant role in reducing your tax liability while aligning with your financial objectives. Explore various options such as Equity Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employee Provident Fund (EPF), National Pension System (NPS), and tax-saving fixed deposits . Consider factors such as risk tolerance, investment horizon, and expected returns to select investments that suit your needs.

3. Identify Investments that are Maturing in the Financial Year: Throughout the year, review your existing investments to identify those that are Maturing in the financial year. This includes fixed deposits, bonds, and other long-term investments. Some of these investments on maturity may attract capital gains, therefore, by keeping track of these investments, you can plan to reinvest the maturity proceeds wisely or use them for fulfilling financial goals or take steps to save tax wisely.

4. Review Your Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) to Claim a Refund: Regularly monitor the TDS deducted by your employer, financial institutions, or any other source. Cross-check the TDS deducted against the income earned and tax liabilities to ensure accuracy. In case excess TDS has been deducted, claim a refund by filing your income tax return. Regularly see that the TDS deducted has been deposited by the deductor to the government. Because if they don’t deposit this amount deducted then you won’t be able to claim a refund. Filing your returns accurately and promptly can help you avoid penalties and expedite the refund process.

5. Be Well-Documented to Claim Deductible Expenses: Maintaining proper documentation is crucial for claiming deductions on expenses such as medical bills, home loan interest, education expenses, and donations made to eligible charities. Keep track of invoices, receipts, and relevant documents to substantiate your claims during tax assessments. Being organised and thorough in maintaining records will simplify the tax filing process and prevent any potential issues with the tax authorities.

Bonus Tip

Since you all know that tax systems are ever-evolving and especially in the case of Indian tax laws, the government is constantly changing laws. For example, change in debt mutual funds as they were previously taxed based on holding period but now they are taxed according to the tax slab of the individuals.

Due to these changes in tax rules, your previous tax planning might become irrelevant and you have to plan your tax altogether again. If you miss out on any changes, your objective of saving money on tax will miss out as well.

Conclusion

It is important to understand the relevancy of tax planning and be continually aware of tax amendments not only because of efficiently saving your tax but also to avoid any penalties. Being proactive is much better than being reactive as being prepared in advance gives you time in coping with the challenges which are not in the case of reaction.