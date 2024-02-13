Valentine's Day Strike: Uber, Lyft, DoorDash drivers demand fair pay nationwide

Thousands of drivers for leading ride-sharing and food delivery platforms are gearing up for a nationwide strike on Valentine's Day to demand fair pay, according to drivers' groups.

The protest, set to sweep across the United States, targets companies such as Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash, which have faced mounting criticism over their compensation policies.

The impending strike follows Lyft's recent announcement of guaranteed weekly earnings for drivers, a move aimed at enticing more drivers to its platform.

However, driver dissatisfaction persists, with accusations of platforms disproportionately pocketing high commissions.

"We are constantly working to improve the driver experience," Reuters cited Lyft as saying in a statement.

Jonathan Cruz, a driver from Miami and a member of the Justice For App Workers coalition, expressed the magnitude of the upcoming strike, anticipating widespread participation.

"This is the biggest strike I've ever seen, thousands and thousands of drivers... it's going to be nationwide," Cruz stated.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acknowledged that only a minority of their drivers partake in such strikes, often with minimal impact on business.

Despite Khosrowshahi's remarks, drivers continue to voice grievances, citing significant drops in earnings despite long hours on the road.

Nicole Moore, president of the California-based Rideshare Drivers United union, highlighted the detrimental impact of algorithmic pricing on driver earnings.

"A year into algorithmic pricing, drivers have seen incredible decrease of our pay... whatever calculations and algorithms they're using, it's absolutely useless," Moore emphasised.

According to Gridwise, an analyst of gig mobility data, Uber drivers experienced a notable 17.1 per cent decrease in monthly average gross earnings in 2023, while Lyft drivers saw a modest 2.5 per cent increase.

Shantwan Humphrey, a driver from Dallas, Texas, lamented the struggles faced by drivers to make ends meet due to inadequate compensation.

As the strike looms, DoorDash, another major player in the gig economy, remained silent on the impending action.