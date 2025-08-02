US markets dive as weak jobs data and new tariffs trigger sell-off

US stock markets experienced a steep decline on August 1, driven by disappointing jobs data, a rising threat of tariffs, and concerns over a potential economic slowdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 542.40 points, or 1.23 per cent, closing at 43,588.58. The S&P 500 dropped by 1.60 per cent, finishing at 6,238.01, while the Nasdaq Composite saw the largest slide, shedding 2.24 per cent to close at 20,650.13. The sell-off also spilled over to small-cap stocks, with the Russell 2000 index tumbling 2.08 per cent, amplifying the market’s downward momentum.

The latest data from the US Labor Department revealed that nonfarm payrolls grew by just 73,000 in July, significantly below the 100,000 forecast by economists. The report also showed downward revisions for the previous two months, with June’s job growth revised to a mere 14,000 from an earlier estimate of 147,000, and May’s numbers also revised sharply lower. These weak employment figures raised concerns about the strength of the labour market, which had previously been seen as a pillar of economic stability.

Tariff concerns weigh on market sentiment

Further adding to investor jitters, US President Donald Trump announced a new wave of tariffs that will affect 66 countries, including major trade partners like Canada and the European Union. These tariffs, which range from 10 per cent to 41 per cent, are expected to exacerbate inflationary pressures and dampen global trade. The announcement further undermined investor confidence, as concerns over the economic impact of such tariffs compounded the negative sentiment sparked by the weak jobs report.

The new duties, effective from August 7, come at a time when the global economy is already grappling with inflationary pressures and slowdowns in key sectors. In particular, Canada, one of the US’s largest trading partners, will now face a 35 per cent tariff, up from the previous 25 per cent. Markets reacted with unease, with investors scrambling to adjust their portfolios in anticipation of these new trade barriers.

Federal Reserve faces tough decisions amid economic uncertainty

The combination of weak jobs data and escalating tariff concerns has raised the likelihood of the Federal Reserve acting sooner than expected to cut interest rates in an effort to stimulate the economy. Futures markets now price in an 86 per cent chance of a rate cut in September, up from much lower expectations earlier in the week. This sharp shift in market sentiment followed comments from the Fed signalling that it might hold off on rate cuts, despite economic pressures.

Treasuries also saw increased demand as investors sought safer assets, pushing US Treasury yields lower. The yield on two-year notes, a closely watched indicator of interest rate expectations, plunged by 22 basis points to 3.74 per cent. Meanwhile, the dollar weakened against major currencies, with the dollar index falling 1.37 per cent, signalling growing concerns over the US economic outlook.

With trade uncertainty on the rise and economic indicators flashing warning signs, investors are increasingly worried that the US may be heading toward a recession. As market volatility increases, both corporate earnings and broader economic activity are likely to be scrutinised in the coming weeks, with the Federal Reserve facing tough decisions on how to respond to a cooling labour market and rising inflationary pressures.