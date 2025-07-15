US imposes 17% tariff on Mexican tomatoes, ending 2019 trade deal

The US government announced on July 14 the imposition of a 17 per cent antidumping duty on fresh tomatoes imported from Mexico, effectively terminating a 2019 agreement that had suspended similar tariffs. The decision marks a significant shift in US-Mexico trade relations, particularly in the agricultural sector, as the United States seeks to protect its domestic tomato producers. The US Commerce Department’s move comes after complaints from US tomato farmers who allege that Mexican tomatoes have been sold at artificially low prices, a practice known as dumping. The US government contends that the 17.09 per cent duty will help level the playing field for American growers who have struggled to compete with cheaper imports.

“Mexico remains one of our greatest allies, but for far too long our farmers have been crushed by unfair trade practices that undercut pricing on produce like tomatoes,” said US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in a statement. The 1996 Tomato Suspension Agreement, renewed multiple times, had provided a framework that allowed Mexico to export tomatoes to the US without facing hefty tariffs, provided they adhered to price floors and other terms. However, US growers have long argued that the deal failed to protect them adequately.

Repercussions for US consumers and Mexican producers

The decision has sparked immediate concerns about rising costs for US consumers. As the US imports about 70 per cent of its fresh tomatoes from Mexico, the new tariff could result in a price increase of around 8.5 per cent for retail tomatoes, according to experts. Critics of the tariff, including US agricultural businesses and trade groups, have warned that the move could harm the US economy and raise grocery prices, particularly for tomato-based products like salsa.

Mexican officials have condemned the US decision as unfair and detrimental to both Mexican and US industries. In a joint statement, Mexico's ministries of economy and agriculture expressed disappointment, claiming the new tariff will harm consumers in both countries and disrupt long-standing trade relationships. “The gains made by Mexican fresh tomatoes in the US market are due to the quality of the product and not to any unfair practices,” the statement read.

The Mexican government has pledged to assist local producers in navigating the new tariff, including exploring alternative international markets. Mexican tomato growers have also expressed their commitment to negotiating with the US for a solution to avoid further disruptions.

The broader trade landscape

This move is part of a broader trend of protectionist trade policies under the Trump administration, which has repeatedly targeted Mexico with tariffs, including a 25 per cent duty on various products earlier this year. The imposition of the tomato tariff comes amid ongoing trade talks with Mexico, with President Trump threatening to raise duties to 30 per cent if a comprehensive agreement is not reached by August 1.