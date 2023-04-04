US factory gauge falls to lowest since 2020, indicates imminent recession

US factory activity took a significant hit in March, according to the Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of manufacturing activity.

The reading decreased to 46.3, well below the median estimate of 47.5, the lowest level since May 2020. A reading below 50 indicates contraction, and last month’s reading was the worst since 2009, even if the pandemic is ignored.

The manufacturing sector faces challenges, including rising interest rates, growing recession fears, and tighter lending conditions.

These factors are starting to weigh on business investment and exacerbate the demand challenges the sector already faces as households continue to shift more of their discretionary spending toward services.

The new orders index deteriorated in March to 44.3, and the production gauge, while improving from a month earlier, remained in contraction territory.

Timothy Fiore, the ISM’s Manufacturing Business Survey Committee chair, believes that new orders have remained sluggish as manufacturing continues.

However, given the pretext of price volatility, future demand remains uncertainThe employment measure fell for a third month to 46.9, indicating headcount declined in the month, with factories implementing hiring freezes and laying off workers.

The government’s employment report will be released on Friday and will provide a more comprehensive picture of the job market in the month.

Twelve industries reported contraction in March, led by furniture, nonmetallic mineral products, and textiles, while six sectors expanded.

Supplier deliveries quickened, and the gauge fell to a 14-year low on the back of subdued demand, helping to alleviate any lingering strains in supply chains.

According to statistics released last week, a key inflation indicator frequently watched by Federal Reserve officials increased at a slower rate in February.

The measure of prices paid for materials also showed dropping costs. The service sector of the economy has experienced particularly obstinate price pressure.

Overall, the data indicates the manufacturing industry is grappling with serious issues.

With recession fears on board and stricter lending standards, concerns remain largely staggering. Even while some industries are growing, the overall image is one of contraction and uncertainty, and many businesses are still attempting to catch up on backlogs and past-due deliveries.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.