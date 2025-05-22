Urban Indians now spend half their food budget outside the home highlights Deloitte FICCI report

Urban India isn’t cooking, it’s ordering. Whether it’s stacked burgers or millet bowls, city dwellers are increasingly trading in their chapati dinners for convenience cuisine.



According to a new Deloitte-FICCI report, nearly 50 per cent of urban consumers’ food budgets now go toward prepared foods, dining out, and deliveries, a striking reflection of how deeply lifestyle, income, and convenience are reshaping the nation’s foodscape.

What the Deloitte-FICCI report highlights

The report doesn’t just capture a passing trend; it paints a picture of a profound economic shift. With rising incomes and accelerating urbanisation, the average Indian consumer regardless of income bracket and is choosing more varied, processed, and protein-rich diets over traditional staples.

“Consumers across income groups are moving beyond traditional staples toward more varied, protein-rich, processed diets,” the report states, signalling a future were convenience trumps custom.



One of the most notable shifts is the emergence of premiumisation. Higher-income groups are no longer settling for basics they’re actively seeking better quality, indulgent, and health-conscious foods, even if that means shelling out more for it. But this appetite for innovation isn’t restricted to metros.

Rural India, too, is undergoing a quiet food revolution. Since the early 2000s, rural spending on core staples like cereals, vegetables, and pulses has seen a steady decline.

For the first time, expenditure on beverages and processed foods in rural households has overtaken that on cereals. This pivot is largely fuelled by smaller, affordable SKUs and better market penetration by food companies.

“As rural prosperity increases, consumer behaviours are converging,” said Anand Ramanathan, Partner and Consumer Industry Leader, Deloitte South Asia. “Tier 2, Tier 3 cities and beyond are emerging as key growth powerhouses.”

The report points to a massive, untapped opportunity for India’s food processing sector, noting that with 52 per cent of India’s land area suitable for agriculture, the sector is poised for a boom.

Health is the new hunger

Wellness is no longer a niche, it’s mainstream. According to the Deloitte-FICCI report, urban consumers are actively seeking high-protein, low-sugar, gut-friendly, and organic food options.



Traditional Indian superfoods like millets and makhana have made a comeback, celebrated for their nutritional punch and cultural resonance.



“The urban youth population is increasingly becoming health-conscious and shifting towards millet consumption,” the report notes. This trend has sparked the rise of start-ups focused on millet-based snacks, breakfast options, and beverages, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon.



Clean eating is becoming a priority for the urban Indian. The survey found that over 90 per cent of consumers consider clean labels — products made with minimal, natural, and recognisable ingredients — important while making food purchases. Nearly 31 per cent of these consumers are even willing to pay over 10 per cent more for items that carry organic or natural claims.



This has given rise to functional foods, with growing adoption of products enriched with probiotics, prebiotics, and other nutritional fortifications. From gut-friendly yoghurts to fortified juices and superfood bars, the market is expanding rapidly. Start-ups and global brands are reformulating traditional products for Indian palates while enhancing their health benefits.

“As India moves towards a $5 trillion GDP by FY28 and aims to become a developed country by 2047, a larger and more affluent consumer base will demand better, safer and more convenient food options,” the report adds.

Dining out surge post-pandemic



India’s restaurant sector may have taken a hit during the pandemic, but it’s bouncing back with force. The India Food Services Report 2024 by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) shows just how robust this rebound is.

The sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1 per cent, reaching ₹7.76 trillion by FY28. The organised food services segment, which includes dine-in restaurants, cloud kitchens, and QSRs is projected to grow even faster at 13.2 per cent CAGR, capturing over 52.9 per cent of the total market share by the same period.

As of now, the food services industry employs around 8.5 million people, a number forecast to surpass 10.3 million by FY28.

The reasons behind this boom are multifaceted. The rise of quick-commerce platforms delivering everything from restaurant meals to gourmet snacks in under 30 minutes has reportedly made dining out (or in) easier than ever. Additionally, a young, aspirational population is increasingly dining out not just for sustenance but for social capital and lifestyle.

This demand is not limited to metros; tier 2 and 3 cities are emerging as hotbeds of dining culture, driven by better infrastructure, rising incomes, and a desire to emulate urban habits.