Ukrainian businesses express concerns over proposed mobilisation law impact on economy

Leading business associations in Ukraine have raised alarms over proposed draft legislation that aims to overhaul the mobilisation process for troops.

The European Business Association, representing approximately 1,000 companies, emphasised the need for balance between military requirements and economic stability.

The legislation, set for discussion in parliament, has ignited apprehension among businesses, fearing potential disruptions to the already embattled economy.

Ukrainian businesses fear that the proposed changes to the mobilisation law could severely impact various sectors of the economy.

Concerns range from potential staff shortages in export industries to logistical challenges such as commandeering civilian vehicles.

The Ukrainian Business Council, representing over 100 associations, has urged for a comprehensive revision of the draft legislation.

While acknowledging some adjustments, the council highlighted contentious proposals that could adversely affect businesses.

These include concerns about the arbitrary seizure of private vehicles and the digital delivery of draft notices, which lack proper oversight.

The council advocates for clearer guidelines to protect critical staff from conscription, particularly in high-skilled sectors.

David Arakhamia, head of the ruling faction in parliament, acknowledged the complexity of the task and stressed the importance of balancing the interests of the military, businesses, and citizens.

"The task is not easy, there will be a lot of work," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Business associations are advocating for meaningful dialogue with authorities to ensure their voices are heard and to find mutually beneficial solutions.

The IT sector, a vital component of Ukraine's economy, expressed particular concerns regarding the proposed legislation.

Reuters cited Mariia Shevchuk, head of an IT Association, who highlighted issues such as the potential impact of online call-ups and the cancellation of draft deferrals for certain individuals pursuing second degrees.

"We strongly urge the authorities for a dialogue with business so that we can be heard. We could grow, we could pay more taxes, we could provide for the army because there are issues with donor support in general," she said.