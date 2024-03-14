UK government moves to block foreign state ownership of British newspapers

The UK government has announced plans to prohibit foreign state ownership of newspapers and news magazines in ordered to maintain the integrity of the British press.

According to reports, the decision comes while concerns increase over a proposed takeover bid of the Daily Telegraph and Spectator by a United Arab Emirates-backed investment firm, RedBird IMI.

Key details

According to the BBC, the government, through media minister Stephen Parkinson, unveiled its intention to amend legislation to enforce the ban on foreign state ownership of newspapers.

This announcement, made in the House of Lords, signals a significant shift in policy to prevent undue external influence on British media outlets.

Pressure had been mounting on the government to intervene amidst growing concerns over the proposed takeover bid by RedBird IMI, which holds a 75 per cent stake in the investment venture.

The bid, backed by UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, raised serious apprehensions about potential foreign control over critical elements of the British press.

Labour has expressed its support for the proposed legislative amendment, signalling cross-party consensus on the issue.

The proposed ban, if enacted, would not apply to broadcasters, clarifies Lord Parkinson.

This exclusion reflects a targeted approach to safeguarding the print media from foreign state influence while maintaining the autonomy of broadcasting channels, a BBC report said.

Implications and reaction

The announcement of the ban has dealt a significant blow to the RedBird IMI takeover bid, with industry insiders suggesting that the prospects of its success are diminishing rapidly.

Key stakeholders, including Spectator chairman Andrew Neil, have welcomed the government's intervention, asserting that it represents a vital step in protecting the integrity of British journalism.

The proposed amendment to the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill is expected to be met with widespread support in Parliament, reflecting a united front in defence of press freedom.

Despite assurances from RedBird IMI that the bid was a purely commercial endeavour, concerns persist over the potential implications of foreign ownership on journalistic independence.