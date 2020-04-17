Uber expects drop in quarterly revenue due to coronavirus pandemic

Uber Technologies Inc expects the revenue to decline by $17 million to $22 million in the quarter. It also said it expected an impairment charge of up to $2.2 billion in the first quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company is expected to report results for the first quarter on May 7.

The company withdrew its 2020 forecast for gross bookings, adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA, and said the initiatives taken in response to the outbreak, including financial assistance for drivers and delivery people, would be accounted into its first- and second-quarter revenue. It had, last month, promised 10 million free rides and food deliveries to healthcare workers, seniors, and people in need, during the period of lockdowns put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Uber expects GAAP revenue to fall by about $17 million to $22 million in the first quarter, and by about $60 million to $80 million in the second quarter.

The investments will be reduced by an estimated range of $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion during the first quarter ended March 31, the company said.

Shares of Uber were up about 6.6 per cent in extended trading.