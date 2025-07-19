/Trump sues Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch for $10 billion over Epstein letter report

US President Donald Trump has filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal, its parent companies Dow Jones and News Corp, owner Rupert Murdoch, and two of the newspaper’s reporters over a report alleging he contributed a sexually suggestive birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003. The suit was filed on July 18 in federal court in Miami, marking a dramatic escalation in Trump’s aggressive legal campaign against US media outlets. The Journal’s article, published on July 17, reported that Trump’s name appeared in a leather-bound birthday album compiled for Epstein’s 50th birthday. The note allegedly included a drawing of a naked woman, framed around typewritten text and signed “Donald.” The letter also allegedly included the phrase, “Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump has vehemently denied authoring the note, calling the WSJ’s report “false, malicious, defamatory, fake news.” In a fiery Truth Social post, he said the article was published despite prior warnings to Murdoch and Dow Jones executives. “Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it but obviously did not have the power to do so,” Trump wrote. “I hope Rupert and his ‘friends’ are looking forward to the many hours of depositions and testimonies they will have to provide in this case.”

Media, free speech, and legal precedent

This marks the first time a sitting US president has sued a news outlet for defamation, according to legal experts. While Trump has filed multiple lawsuits against media organisations in recent years, including ABC, CBS, and social media firms, this case is viewed as a historic challenge to press freedom and could test the boundaries of First Amendment protections.

Legal analysts say Trump faces a steep uphill battle. To prevail, he must prove the Wall Street Journal acted with “actual malice”—that the outlet knew the story was false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth. The Journal has stood by its reporting. A spokesperson for Dow Jones said, “We have full confidence in the rigour and accuracy of our reporting and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit.”

The Journal did not publish the original letter or drawing, prompting Trump’s attorneys to argue in the 18-page filing that “no authentic letter or drawing exists.” The lawsuit accuses WSJ of failing to meet journalistic standards and publishing content with the intent to damage the president’s reputation.

Epstein fallout and MAGA division

The lawsuit comes amid renewed controversy over Trump’s ties to Epstein, the disgraced financier who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting federal sex-trafficking charges. While Trump has long said he cut ties with Epstein before his legal troubles began, photographs and quotes from the early 2000s show they were socially acquainted. In one 2002 quote, Trump called Epstein “a terrific guy” who “likes beautiful women, many of them on the younger side.”

The WSJ’s report, and the administration’s refusal to release Epstein-related files, has sparked backlash among Trump’s right-wing supporters, many of whom subscribe to conspiracy theories about Epstein’s “client list.” A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found 69 per cent of Americans believe the government is hiding details about Epstein’s connections to powerful people.

In response, Trump on July 17 ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the unsealing of grand jury transcripts related to Epstein in an attempt to quell public pressure. However, prosecutors have indicated that no incriminating client list exists and have promised to redact victim information if any records are made public.