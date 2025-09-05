/Trump’s White House Dinner: List of honchos who attended AI-focused meet includes 5 Indians

US President Donald Trump on Thursday night hosted a dinner at the White House with the honchos of the global tech industry. Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and a dozen other executives from the tech industry attended the meeting, including several India-origin CEOs. Elon Musk, the world's richest person, once a close Donald Trump ally, however, was missing.

Who attended Donald Trump's dinner?

The White House had said that Google founder Sergey Brin, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and founder Greg Brockman, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, Blue Origin CEO David Limp, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, TIBCO Software chairman Vivek Ranadive, Palantir executive Shyam Sankar, Scale AI founder and CEO Alexandr Wang, and Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman were set to attend the dinner.

Who were the Indian Americans in Donald Trump's dinner?

The five Indian-Americans who were slated to attend the dinner are: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Micron Technologies CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, and Chairman of TIBCO, Vivek Ranadive. Shyam Sankar, the CTO of Palantir, was also in attendance.

Even though Musk wasn't present, his close associate, Isaacman, attended the meeting.

According to reports, Trump described those present at the table as the most brilliant people who gathered around the table. "This is definitely a high-IQ group and I'm very proud of them," he said.

Trump was flanked by First Lady Melania Trump, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on one side, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the other.

Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook sat across the table from Trump, while Nadella was seated toward one end of the table.

Trump said that the group of people was leading a revolution in business and in genius.

Pichai said at the table that the US should be at the forefront of the AI "moment".

He noted that the Donald Trump administration has been investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and termed the 'AI Action Plan', unveiled in July by the White House, as a "great start".

Trump lauded Satya Nadella, noting that the Microsoft stock has gone from USD 28 to USD 500.

"What a job you've done," Trump said to Nadella.

Nadella thanked Trump.

Later, Trump said he had settled seven wars. He said he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future.