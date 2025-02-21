A couple of days after proposing universal tariffs of 25 per cent on autos, drugs and pharma imports, US President Donald Trump hinted at a trade deal with China.
However, as soon as he was in the white house, trump announced sweeping tariffs on foes and allies. And since then, has shown that he wants a deal and not a war. One can say he is getting a deal based on how things have turned out since his threats of import taxes.
Beijing says 'tariff wars produce no winners'
While Beijing has retaliated with tit-for-tat tariffs on US imports in response to trump's hint of a China deal, Beijing said there are no winners in a trade war. That gives hope of a trade deal sooner rather than later.
However, the EU trade chief has also signalled the bloc's willingness to negotiate a deal. Within the 27-nation EU, Germany has by far the largest trade surplus with the United States.
(With inputs from the agencies)