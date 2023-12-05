Tokyo's Inflation Slows: BOJ faces decisive policy crossroads amid economic shifts

In a notable economic development, Tokyo, Japan's capital, witnessed a slowdown in core consumer inflation in November, marking a shift in cost-push pressures within the country's economy. According to Reuters, the Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI), a crucial metric influencing nationwide trends, rose by 2.3 per cent year-on-year, slightly below the market's anticipated 2.4 per cent.

This deceleration, compared to a 2.7 per cent increase in October, was influenced by moderating price hikes for food and a decrease in fuel costs. Government subsidies played a role in pushing down fuel expenses, contributing to the rate matching a low seen in July of the previous year.

BOJ to analyse data for policy implications

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will scrutinise these figures as part of its considerations during a two-day policy meeting set to conclude on December 19. The Tokyo CPI serves as a leading indicator, offering valuable insights into economic trends and aiding the central bank in formulating its monetary policy. With inflation consistently surpassing the BOJ's 2 per cent target for over a year, market players are anticipating potential adjustments to the bank's massive stimulus, with some speculating on a shift as early as January.

Factors behind the slowdown

The decline in inflation can be attributed to factors such as government subsidies pushing down fuel costs and a moderation in the price increases of food items. The year-on-year rise of 2.3 per cent aligns with a low point observed in July of the preceding year, highlighting a potential shift in the economic landscape.

BOJ's economic outlook

The BOJ remains a pacifist outlier among global central banks, maintaining an ultra-loose policy even as counterparts elsewhere aggressively raised interest rates to combat inflation. The central bank's perspective emphasises the significance of rising wages and service costs as replacements for cost-push inflation.

The "core core" index, excluding both fresh food and fuel prices, rose by 3.6 per cent in November from a year earlier, reinforcing the BOJ's belief that increasing wages and service costs will contribute to sustainable inflation meeting the bank's 2 per cent target. The service prices, marking the fastest pace since 1994, rose by 3.0 per cent in November from a year earlier, indicating potential positive shifts in labour costs.

Market expectations and speculations

With inflation consistently exceeding the BOJ's 2 per cent target for an extended period, market players are anticipating potential adjustments to the bank's stimulus measures. There's a growing expectation that the BOJ might phase out its massive stimulus in the coming year, with speculations ranging from a shift as early as January. This anticipation aligns with the global trend of central banks adjusting their policies to address inflationary pressures.

