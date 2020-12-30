This company recalled around 2 lakh fans after blades fly off

More than 190,000 ceiling fans have been recalled by the manufacturer company because the fans' blades can detach while in use.

King of Fans, a US based company that makes the 54-inch Mara ceiling fans, announced the recall on Wednesday after receiving 47 reports of blades detaching, according to a statement from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. The fans had been sold at Home Depot stores nationwide.

The Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were sold this year between April and October at Home Depot stores and its website. About 182,000 of them were sold in the US and 8,800 were sold in Canada. They cost about $150.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said it received 47 reports of the blades falling off, two reports of people being hit by them and four reports of the blades causing property damage.

Consumers have been urged by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to stop using the fans immediately, and to check them for signs of defects.

