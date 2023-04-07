The salty war between Honda and its recalled cars

Honda announced on Thursday that it is recalling 563,000 CR-V sport utility vehicles sold or registered in cold-weather US states due to a potential issue with road salt causing corrosion to the frame.

The issue caused by weather may cause the rear trailing arm to detach. The recall covers CR-V vehicles from the model years 2007 through 2011, sold or registered in 22 US states and the District of Columbia, where road salt is commonly used.

The company has stated that dealers will inspect and install a support brace or repair the rear frame, as required, free of charge.

In a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Honda indicated that, depending on the extent of any damage, it might offer to repurchase the recalled vehicles.

However, the company said that the recall repair is not yet ready.

Although the automaker has received 61 complaints from U.S. customers, it has not received any reports of fatalities or injuries related to the recall.

This is not the first time Honda has faced such an issue with the CR-V. In 2019, the automaker recalled nearly 84,000 CR-V vehicles in Canada for the same issue.

At that time, Honda believed that the rate of rear frame rust would not affect the structural integrity of the vehicles in the U.S. during their useful life due to the lower usage of unpaved roads and salt.

However, in 2020, the company repurchased a U.S. vehicle after observing rear frame rust and began investigating the issue further.

The CR-V is one of Honda's most popular vehicles in the U.S. and has been one of the automaker's best-selling models for several years. As of 2020, the CR-V had sold more than 5 million units globally since its debut in 1995.

