The richest mystery in history: Satoshi Nakamoto. What is his net worth today?

There are billionaires, tech wizards and then there's Satoshi Nakamoto- the most mysterious rich person in history. The creator of Bitcoin isn’t just popular for building the world’s most rebellious currency, he or she or they is also sitting on one of the largest fortunes in the world.

But who is Satoshi Nakamoto?

As per reports he is:

- Elusive creator of Bitcoin

- Is sitting on one of the biggest fortunes in history

- Owns over 1.1 million Bitcoin

- Valued at over $120 billion

- Hasn't made a move in over 15 years

- Many assume that he is dead

- Remains iconic due to his dormant account

- Ranks in the top 10 richest billionaires list

- But value may not be his biggest goal!

How big? Over one million Bitcoins. In today’s value ($116,788) that's over $120 billion. But what’s so surprising? The wallet holding those bitcoins hasn’t moved in 15 years. Not once!

Speculations on Reddit suggest that Satoshi may be a lone cryptographer, or an underground collective or someone far more powerful. Some others believe he may be dead. While some believe he’s a silent watcher waiting to make the next big move.

If that wallet were to make a move, it has the potential to cause panic, or even a digital apocalypse.

Unlike modern billionaires who own sports teams, buy rockets or buy social media platforms, Satoshi has chosen to stay silent and totally invisible, adding more mystery to the myth and the legend.

No yachts, no keynote speeches, just an untouched stash of value that's more than the wealth of most nations. This untouched stash is no longer an asset- It's a statement. It's a reminder that Bitcoin is anti-establishment.

While crypto markets rise and fall, and makes millionaires overnight, its richest stakeholder continues to remain frozen in time.