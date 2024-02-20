The MSP divide: A closer look at India's agricultural economics

Amid the ongoing farm protests in India, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) has taken centre stage. While Punjab and Haryana have majorly been in the limelight, a deeper examination of the data reveals a more intricate picture of the state-wise MSP divide.

Let's understand with some trends.

Contrary to popular perception, Madhya Pradesh has quietly emerged as a frontrunner in wheat procurement, surpassing Punjab and Haryana with 4.7 million farmers benefiting from MSP compared to Punjab's 4.4 million and Haryana's 3.7 million.

In paddy procurement, traditional leaders like Punjab and Haryana are being outpaced by states such as Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Additionally, Odisha has witnessed a 300% increase in marginal farmers selling paddy, indicating a broader participation in MSP schemes.

Punjab's agricultural growth has stagnated at 1.61 per cent, significantly lower than the national average of 3.5 per cent between 2005-2015. This underscores the urgent need for diversification beyond the traditional wheat and paddy crops. Experts advocate for embracing high-value sectors like processing industries to stimulate agricultural growth.

Rajbir Singh, a farmer from Haryana, shared his insights with WION regarding farmers' challenges. "Farming today is a loss-making profession. The primary reason is an acute labour shortage. We need a minimum of 4-5 people to cut wheat and 10-15 for other processes. Labour usually comes from other states, but that number is dwindling. We have to depend on machines, but they come with their own costs," he said.

Economic Implications of MSP

While MSP ensures a minimum income for farmers, its impact on consumers and overall economic viability cannot be overlooked. The government's expenditure on MSP has surged from Rs 1.06 lakh crore ($12.7 billion) in 2014-15 to ₹2.28 lakh crore ($27.4 billion) in 2022-23. Economists predict a cost of Rs 10 lakh crore ($120 billion) if MSP is implemented on all crops, raising questions about its efficiency.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) incurs losses when selling crops through the Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS). For instance, the economic cost of wheat for FCI is approximately Rs 2683.84 per quintal, while the selling price through OMSS is only Rs 2080 per quintal. Even bigger disparities exist for rice, indicating significant financial implications for the government.