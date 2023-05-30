The great Wall Street mystery: Unraveling China’s economic puzzle

China's economic trajectory has recently garnered attention and raised concerns in financial markets. Expectations of a robust post-COVID rebound have largely failed to materialise, leading to increased scrutiny from analysts.

While Wall Street has adopted a short-sighted perspective, some experts argue that the bigger picture should be considered.

Despite growth acceleration in the first quarter of 2023, more recent data, as reported by Business Insider, indicates signs of a slowdown in various sectors, leading to revised growth estimates for the year.

As worries about China's economy reverberate through global markets, analysts emphasize the need for a long-term outlook to comprehend the situation fully.

China's economy experienced an acceleration to 4.5 percent growth in the first quarter, building on the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in late 2021. However, recent data indicate a deceleration in growth, with declines in retail sales, home sales, industrial production, and fixed-asset investment. Disappointed investors, hopeful for a stronger rebound, prompted Wall Street to revise their growth estimates for the year.

This downward trend has had a ripple effect across markets, as evidenced by the fall of the yuan below the psychologically important level of 7 per dollar earlier this month. Additionally, the price of copper, which was expected to benefit from high demand in Chinese factories, experienced a four-month low in mid-May. Luxury brands dependent on the Chinese consumer base also suffered declines in their share prices.

Short-Term Metrics vs. Long-Term Outlook

Analysts argue that unrealistic expectations and a preference for immediate metrics over long-term perspectives influence Wall Street's reaction to China's economic performance.

Some experts recall China's response to the 2008 financial crisis, where massive stimulus led to double-digit growth. However, this approach resulted in a significant debt burden that has since been a focus for the Chinese government.

While demand is slowing, China remains determined to limit debt growth while ensuring steady economic expansion. The government set a conservative growth target of 5 percent in March, which experts consider achievable.

Though full-scale stimulus measures are not expected, China possesses various tools to maintain growth. These measures include providing cheap loans to sectors in need, increasing lending quotas for policy banks, and easing financial conditions later in the year.

Despite China's efforts to manage its economy, challenges persist. Youth unemployment rates remain high, and geopolitical risks may hinder access to foreign technology.