Tesla's profits take a hit in Q2 as EV maker records bumper sales

After pushing its market value up by $550 billion this year, Tesla’s second quarter earnings report is out, and it is a rollercoaster ride of surprises and challenges.

Despite facing increasing competition and a challenging economic climate, Tesla managed to beat profit estimates, but the company's automotive gross margin witnessed a significant drop compared to the previous year as CEO Elon Musk set off an electric-vehicle price war to tackle competitors head-on.

Tesla's strategy of slashing prices multiple times in the United States, China, and other markets since late last year aimed to drive volume growth and boost sales.

The company's record-breaking 466,000 vehicle deliveries in the April-July period globally showcased the success of the aggressive pricing approach.

The significant price reduction has put pressure on Tesla's automotive gross margin, a critically monitored industry indicator, although Musk has stated to Reuters, that Tesla will sacrifice profit to promote volume growth, cited by Reuters.

However, these dramatic price cuts exerted pressure on the company's industry-leading automotive gross margin. In the second quarter, the company reported that gross margin fell to 18.1 percent from 26 percent a year earlier. This might have raised concerns about Tesla's ability to maintain its lead in the market. Tesla's overall gross margin for the April-June period was 18.2 percent, the lowest in 16 quarters

Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, expressed uncertainty about the current economic climate. "One day it seems like the world economy is falling apart, the next day it's fine. We're in, I would call it, turbulent times," Reuters quoted Musk as saying.

Tesla shares, which had been mostly unchanged after hours, plummeted over 5 percent following Musk's remarks.

In these turbulent times, Tesla is focusing on cost reduction and new product development. Musk also revealed that the company is in talks with a major original equipment manufacturer to license its ‘full self-driving’ software. Furthermore, the search for profitability continues as Tesla's stock remains under scrutiny, trading at around 70 times forward earnings.

